Extreme wind, downed trees cause highway closures, power outages

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 30-mile stretch of U.S. 26 between Warm Springs and Mount Hood is back open after being closed Thursday night due to extreme wind that caused multiple downed trees and crashes.

The highway was initially closed at 9:00 p.m. between milepost 57 (Mt. Hood) and 63 (Warm Springs). That was extended about 40 minutes later to milepost 57.

The ODOT Trip Check website indicated Friday morning at 5:00 a.m. that the highway was back open.

U.S. 97 was also closed for a time Thursday night between the U.S. 197/Maupin junction and Shaniko at milepost 62 due to spun-out vehicles and crashes.

Downed trees, power outages in Sisters

About 280 customers lost power in the Sisters and Black Butte areas after high winds brought down trees.

The Deschutes County Sherriff’s office said a tree fell knocking down power lines along South Ash Street.

