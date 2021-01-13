Updated OHA report includes 6 Central Oregon COVID deaths; 1,346 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed 41 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,708, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

Death details for Wednesday are being reviewed and will be updated at a later time.

The OHA reported 1,346 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 129,109.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (29), Clackamas (105), Clatsop (10), Columbia (13), Coos (9), Crook (19), Deschutes (89), Douglas (25), Gilliam (1), Grant (8), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (58), Jefferson (23), Josephine (64), Klamath (32), Lake (2), Lane (98), Lincoln (3), Linn (50), Malheur (24), Marion (97), Morrow (9), Multnomah (307), Polk (28), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (52), Union (7), Wasco (13), Washington (110) and Yamhill (26).

Deschutes County has reported 4,723 cases and 31 deaths.

Crook County has reported 569 total cases and nine deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,649 total cases and 24 deaths.

OHA deaths update

Late Tuesday, in an update on the 54 deaths statewide, the OHA reported four were in Deschutes County and two were in Jefferson County.

A 75-year-old man in Deschutes County tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 28 at St. Charles in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

An 84-year-old man in Deschutes County tested positive on Jan. 1 and died on Jan. 8 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

A 99-year-old woman in Deschutes County tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

An 89-year-old man in Deschutes County tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 59-year-old man in Jefferson County tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 18 at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

An 80-year-old woman in Jefferson County tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 2 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. She had underlying conditions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles early Wednesday morning reported 45 COVID patients; nine are in the ICU, six of whom are on ventilators.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 434, which is 31 more than yesterday. There are 103 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, 14,722 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 9,071 vaccine doses were administered on Jan. 12 and 5,651 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 12.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 129,782 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 321,225 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had administered 4,898 vaccinations.