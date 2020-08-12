UPDATE: Missing Texas man found in Portland

Authorities say a Texas man they believed to be missing in Central Oregon has been found in Portland.

On Tuesday, Don Wayne Yates of Burleson was reported missing after not responding to attempts to call him by a family member since July 27th.

Yates was believed to be camping on U.S. Forest Service land north of Sisters, but has not been in contact with his family since that time.

But later Tuesday the sheriff’s office received a call from a citizen with information on Yates’ location.

The citizen told detectives that he actually spoke to a man he believed to be Mr. Yates during the evening of August 7th.

Although the sheriff’s office cannot confirm this person to have been Yates, the citizen advised he believed the person to be him based on the photograph released to the media, the vehicle he was driving, and the person told the citizen he was from Texas.

The citizen told detectives that he was camped in the area of Hwy 26 and Forest Service Road 27 in Crook County.

The person believed to be Yates set up camp in that area the evening of August 7th but was no longer there in the morning of August 8th.

Yates is described as a 63-year-old white male, 5’7” tall, weighing about 155 pounds. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing. Yates is reported to be traveling through the western states and his future destinations are unknown.

Yates is reported to be driving a gray 2013 Honda Pilot with a Texas plate of LKL9291.

The vehicle has a cargo box mounted on the roof.

For the purpose of a welfare check on Yates, anyone with information or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911, reference 20-36591.