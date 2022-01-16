UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old Bend girl found safe, returned home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police have located 16-year-old Aracely Gonzalez-Arteaga, who was reported missing on January 13th.

Officers were notified Sunday just after midnight by a community member of Gonzalez-Arteaga’s possible whereabouts.

Officers responded to the location and were able to locate the Mountain View High student, who was found unharmed.

Foul play is not suspected and Gonzalez-Arteaga has since been reunited with her family.

The Bend Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in locating Aracely.