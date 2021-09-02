UO, OSU to require weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon and Oregon State University have announced required weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students and employees.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the universities, along with all of Oregon’s other public universities, are requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students and employees who will be on campus.

People are legally allowed to request exemptions, but the weekly testing requirement includes those who are exempt.

The University of Oregon’s weekly testing requirement takes effect the first day of the fall term on Sept. 27.

At Oregon State, unvaccinated students and employees will be required to test weekly for COVID-19 beginning Sept. 15.