UO and OSU will no longer refer to rivalry games as ‘Civil War’

The University of Oregon and Oregon State University will no longer refer to rivalry games as the ‘Civil War,’ according to a press release sent out by the schools’ athletic departments on Friday.

The release said the universities made the decision after discussions with university officials and input from students.

“I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change,” Oregon Director of Athletics Rob Mullens said. “Thanks also to our current student-athletes for their leadership and input during this process. We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War.”

UO President Michael Schill said both current and former student-athletes had raised concerns about using the term “Civil War.”

Schill said the university had decided to stop using the term to “align the words and symbols we use around athletic endeavors with our shared campus values of equity and inclusivity.”

The name change is one of the many changes taking place on the UO campus during an era of racial injustice protests.

In early June, two pioneer statues with history’s of white conquest were toppled by protesters on the UO campus, according to reporting from the Oregonian.

And earlier this week, UO’s board of trustees voted to renamed the school’s Deady Hall to University Hall.

The building was named after Matthew Deady, the first president of the UO Board of Regents and a pro-slavery delegate to the first Oregon constitutional convention, according to The Daily Emerald.

The next football game between UO and OSU will take place on Nov. 28 at the Reser Stadium in Corvallis.