University of Washington to require COVID-19 vaccinations

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington will require all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before fall quarter begins.

University President Ana Mari Cauce made the announcement Monday. Students will need to verify they have been vaccinated unless they are claiming a medical, religious or philosophical exemption.

The university also will provide access to vaccinations on campus, but Cauce says students should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

She says decisions about vaccine requirements for faculty and staff will be made after additional consultation with the state and others.

Washington State University said last week it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations this fall for students and employees.