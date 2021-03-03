University of Oregon to return to mostly in-person classes

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the University of Oregon will return to predominately in-person instruction for the fall term.

The Register-Guard reports President Michael Schill says the decision was made following an announcement Friday from Gov. Kate Brown that higher education will be included in the state’s next phase of vaccinations.

Employees of the state’s public and private colleges and universities will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination beginning May 1.

In October, the university announced winter term courses will continue to be largely remote and online.

It continued to offer some classes in-person, such as science labs and physical education courses.

The in-person courses will require face coverings and physical distancing, according to the university.