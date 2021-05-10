University of Oregon to require COVID vaccine for students, staff this fall

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The University of Oregon will require students, faculty and staff who will be on campus to receive a COVID-19 vaccination prior to the start of the fall 2021 term.

“University leadership consulted with experts and stakeholders including students, faculty, and staff before making this decision,” according to a FAQ on the university’s website. “It is based on the scientific data that shows the COVID‑19 vaccine effectively eliminates death or serious illness in nearly all COVID‑19 infections.

“Requiring vaccines, combined with other prevention measures, will help the university to reach the highest level of protection possible, reduce infections, limit many of the disruptions of COVID-19, and safeguard the community. It will also allow students, faculty and staff to return to the in-person and on-campus experience that is the cornerstone of academic success, student experience and research innovation.”

According to the website, students will be able to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccine as they do for other required vaccines through University Health Services by using the myUOHealth student portal.

The university will communicate to employees about how to submit proof of vaccine in the near future.

Meanwhile, Western Oregon University officials announced during a virtual session on Monday that vaccinations will be required for students and employees who either study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.

Washington State University, the University of Washington and Oregon State University are among the schools that will also require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall.