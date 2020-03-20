University of Oregon commencement will not be held in-person

Thursday evening, University of Oregon’s Vice President for Student Life R. Kevin Marbury announced the school will not be holding commencement activities in-person this June.

It’s not clear what commencement will look like for the university. On UO’s website, Marbury said the school doesn’t have information to announce if an event would be held in-person in the future. His statement said the school is working to create alternative ways to deliver a graduation experience to graduates and their families.

Commencement brings approximately 38,000 people to the UO campus. Marbury said the school is canceling the event “to protect the health and safety of students and their guests.”

Additional details will be added to the commencement website as information becomes available.