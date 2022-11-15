Idaho police say knife was used in deadly attack

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police say four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon.”

The Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that investigators are trying to establish a timeline of the victims’ activities on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, following all leads and identifying persons of interest.

The killings likely occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday and the bodies were discovered about nine hours later.

Autopsies expected to be completed later this week could provide more information about how the victims were killed.

The students’ violent deaths left the community reeling, and signs of grief and uncertainty can be seen throughout town.