University of Idaho settles students’ free speech lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit from members of a Christian law students’ organization who claimed their freedom of speech was violated when the school issued no-contact orders against them.

The settlement was filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court this week. It resolves a suit brought by three student members of the Christian Legal Society and the law school professor who serves as their faculty advisor.

The group sued in April, contending the university illegally punished them for expressing their religious beliefs.

Attorneys for the University of Idaho noted in court documents that the no-contact orders were issued after another student reported feeling harassed by some in the group.