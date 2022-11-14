Police identify 4 University of Idaho students found dead

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police have identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus on Sunday.

The Moscow Police Department said Monday that the four homicide victims are Ethan Chapin from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves from Rathdrum, Idaho.

Authorities did not release additional details about the deaths, but said there was not an ongoing threat to the community.

Police said no one is in custody, and asked that anyone with information call the department.

The university canceled school on Monday and said counselors would be available.