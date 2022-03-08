Univ. of Oregon to hold commencement at Autzen Stadium for 1st time

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The University of Oregon will hold in-person commencement ceremonies in June at Autzen Stadium for the first time.

The ceremony will take place on June 13th at 9 a.m.

Officials say the move to Autzen will allow the university to accommodate graduates of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

All qualifying graduates from those classes are invited and welcome to bring as many friends and family members as they would like—no tickets will be required.

The university will release additional details regarding parking, security, graduation parade, etc. on the commencement website in the weeks to come.

Individual school and college ceremonies will also be held in person and information on those dates, times, and locations will be available on the commencement website in the coming weeks.

Students and families should anticipate most ceremonies happening between Sunday, June 12 and Monday, June 13.