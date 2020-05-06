United Way creates new fund to help local nonprofits

The United Way in Central Oregon has created a new fund to help local nonprofits meet the ongoing needs of the community.

The “Central Oregon Recovery and Resilience Fund” was seeded with $13,000 from Dutch Bros Coffee, $5,000 from Mt. Bachelor Rotary, and $1,000 from Knife River, and continues to grow as community members contribute.

Some have even donated their CARES Act stimulus checks.

Individuals and families will face challenges ranging from housing instability to food insecurity to mental health to childcare to domestic violence and child abuse.

Local and regional nonprofit agencies will face new challenges brought about by COVID-19 in delivering essential services to our community’s most vulnerable and meeting their needs.

Resilience refers to our ability to cope with stress, manage hardship, and adapt when traumatic circumstances occur.

Having served our region for 67 years, meeting needs through the ups and downs, our local United way is committed to nurturing the resilient community that is Central Oregon. United Way is building resilience in individuals, families and our community as we adapt to challenges of COVID-19 and in recovering.

United Way has invited local and regional nonprofits serving Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties, as well as the lands of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, to apply for grant funding.

The streamlined application, which is due by 2 pm on May 22nd, can be found here: https://www.deschutesunitedway.org/central-oregon-covid-19-recovery-resilience/.

Apply for a Grant:

For more information or to learn more about the United Way Central Oregon COVID-19 Recovery & Resilience Fund grant application for regional nonprofits visit: https://www.deschutesunitedway.org/central-oregon-covid-19-recovery-resilience/ or contact Kati Hannigan, Community Impact Associate at 541-389-6507 or kati@deschutesunitedway.org.