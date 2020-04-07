United Way adds $30K to COVID-19 Response Fund; apps now accepted

The United Way in Central Oregon has announced a $30,000 boost to its relief fund for agencies delivering immediate emergency assistance to Central Oregonians hardest hit by the fallout of COVID-19.

PacificSource Health Plans seeded the Central Oregon COVID-19 Response Fund with $50,000, which was augmented by $30,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation. The fund continues to grow thanks to donations from the community.

The nited Way announced that it is now accepting applications for funding.

Grant funding is available to nonprofits across our region (Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties and Warm Springs) that are providing emergency assistance and essential services to those who are most impacted by COVID-19.

With evolving priorities that are responsive to community needs, our local United Way developed a simple grant application process to expedite funding to nonprofits providing vital services that are hurting due to the pandemic. The United Way Central Oregon COVID-19 Response Fund grant application for nonprofits can be found here: https://www.deschutesunitedway.org/central-oregon-covid-19-response-fund/.

From this COVID-19 Response Fund, United Way has already rapidly directed $50,000 to 11 Central Oregon agencies: Council on Aging of Central Oregon (Meals on Wheels) and Latino Community Association serving all 3 Central Oregon counties, as well as St. Vincent de Paul of Crook County, LINC Madras (Jefferson County), Warm Springs Community Action Team, and serving Deschutes County: St. Vincent de Paul in La Pine Food Bank, La Pine Senior Center, Jericho Road of Redmond, Sisters Family Access Network (FAN), UPCAP in Three Rivers, and the Giving Plate in Bend.

And this is just the beginning. From this Response Fund, our local United Way will continue to award grants to qualifying nonprofits that are meeting the most critical needs of our community’s most vulnerable, deducting no administrative fees. In addition to the Central Oregon COVID-19 Response Fund, the nonprofit is also creating a separate COVID-19 Recovery & Resilience Fund that will address ongoing and impending community needs resulting from COVID-19.

According to Executive Director Ken Wilhelm United Way, United Way is committed to serving the needs of Central Oregonians – now and in the future. “Resilience is the ability to successfully adapt to adversity. Many local helping agencies are being really challenged right now. We need to provide immediate support to help them adapt to meet those challenges. Later, we’ll need to help them sustain those adaptations.”

Playing a special role during this crisis, our local United Way is able to use its unique position as a longstanding and trustworthy organization to mobilize resources and address immediate needs across our region – helping those who need it most right now.

Make a Donation:

100% of donations to the Response Fund are being distributed to community agencies; United Way will not deduct any administrative fees from donations. The COVID-19 Response Fund delivers help to those in our community who need it right now – they may be your neighbors, your friends, or your family members – and they deserve our support. Give now: www.deschutesunitedway.org.