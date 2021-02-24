Union responds to St. Charles’ comments about potential strike

The union representing St. Charles nurses and health professionals said the hospital alleges the strike notice they gave them is not consistent with federal law.

In a statement issued Monday and covered on Central Oregon Daily News, the hospital said it was disappointing to get the strike notice and said it planned to file an unfair labor practice charge of bad-faith bargaining with the National Labor Relations Board.

In a release issued Tuesday evening the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals said, “St. Charles Medical Center took the extraordinary step of fabricating an unfair labor practice charge to intimidate their own employees and scare them away from exercising their legally protected right to strike.”

The decision to strike comes following a year of negotiating a first union contract with St. Charles.

St. Charles medical techs gave the hospital notice Monday they will strike in 10 days after the two sides were unable to agree on a contract.

The vote to strike passed with more than 94-percent of the unit in support.

They plan to strike on March 4, if the hospital does not resume negotiations for a fair first contract by that date.

“While the surge in COVID-19 cases over the past few months has made it difficult to continue bargaining with full bargaining teams, we have invited OFNHP to provide a comprehensive response via email or over the phone. OFNHP has not chosen to do so,” said Rebecca Berry, vice president of Human Resources for St. Charles Health System. “If ONFHP believes that progress is not being made, it needs to look at its own decisions.”

The hospital said the two parties were in discussion with a federal mediator to see if new dates for bargaining could be set in addition to the March 10 meeting date that is already scheduled.

The mediator offered dates on March 3, 4 or 5, which were under consideration when the strike notice was delivered, according to St. Charles.

Because OFNHP has chosen to strike, St. Charles will now be required to direct its time to strike preparation rather than negotiations and will be unable to meet during the notice period, according to the statement.