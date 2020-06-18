Union Co. outbreak stalls; 148 new COVID cases statewide

The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reported 148 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 6,366.

Four new deaths bring that total to 187.

Deschutes County currently has nine active cases; 130 of the county’s 139 patients have recovered.

Crook County’s nine cases remained unchanged from yesterday.

Jefferson County added four new cases to bring its total to 73.

And after a two-day spike of more than 200 cases, Union County’s situation appears to have stabilized with just seven cases reported since Tuesday.

More than 188,000 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease.