Union Co. COVID numbers soar; 218 new cases over last 2 days

The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported 278 new and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, by far the highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

Nearly 120 of the new cases were once again reported in Union County, which on Monday reported an outbreak of the disease.

A total of 236 cases are associated with an outbreak at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Union County, according to Thomas Jeanne, Deputy State Health Office and Deputy State Epidemiologist with the OHA. It’s the largest outbreak in Oregon to-date and accounts for 47% of new cases in Oregon in the past two days, Jeanne said.

More than 360 members of the church’s congregation were tested for the virus after a church gathering, and five people have been hospitalized so far, Jeanne said. The OHA has sent ten more staff to Union County to aid in contact tracing.

“Our mission has never been clearer and we are doing everything possible to protect the health and safety of our community,” said Carrie Brogoitti, Public Health Administrator at the Center for Human Development Public Health. “Right now, more than ever we need our community to work together to help limit the spread of this virus and protect our most vulnerable populations.”

Union County has a population of nearly 27,000 according to the U.S. Census. Prior to the latest, Union County had fewer than 25 confirmed cases during the pandemic.

The new cases bring the statewide total to 6,098. Two new deaths bring that total to 182.

Deschutes County reported no new cases for the fourth day in a row. Of the 137 total cases here, 123 of the patients are considered recovered.

Crook County reported one new case, brining its total to nine. Jefferson County also reported one new cases, bringing the total there to 69.

More than 173,000 people have tested negative for the disease.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.