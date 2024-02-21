Ridgeview HS hosts Unified Sports basketball scrimmage

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ridgeview High School in Redmond hosted a regional scrimmage for Unified Sports basketball Tuesday.

Unified Sports is an inclusive program that partners students with intellectual disabilities with other students for sporting events, giving everyone of all intellectual ability the chance to compete as athletes.

“This program is arguably the most inclusive environment that a school can arrange. Just because we’re tapping into the strengths of students with disabilities,” Adapted PE Teacher Sean Corson said.

Unified Sports is active at several Central Oregon high schools and middle schools. Six of them participated in the scrimmage.