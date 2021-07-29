Unemployed Oregonians to lose pandemic benefits in September

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregonians could lose more than $70 million in weekly employment benefits after Labor Day, when some federal pandemic aid programs expire and the state stops paying a $300 weekly unemployment bonus.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Employment Department’s acting director David Gerstenfeld called it a “sobering” moment on his weekly media call Wednesday.

He warned that more than 115,000 Oregonians are receiving assistance under temporary programs that date to the first COVID-19 relief act from March 2020.

The state has now reopened nearly all of its WorkSource job search assistance offices and Gerstenfeld also noted that employers are hiring at a nearly unprecedented rate.