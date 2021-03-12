Under new program, some Oregon centers can vaccinate anyone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has begun a pilot program that allows some federally qualified health centers to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone they serve, even if that patient does not fall into any currently eligible categories.

These centers must still prioritize patients who are currently eligible under Oregon rules, but the pilot program gives health care providers for the most at-risk populations more latitude and resolves a conflict between federal and state priorities on vaccine equity.

The Oregon Health Authority says the aim is to reach populations most affected by COVID-19 quickly.

The centers, which serve vulnerable populations such as farmworkers, are petitioning Washington to do the same.