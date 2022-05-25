Ukraine: Russia must withdraw to pre-war positions for talks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia must pull back to its pre-war positions as a first step before diplomatic talks. The negotiating line is one that Moscow is unlikely to agree to anytime soon.

Zelenskyy was speaking by video to attendees on Wednesday at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Zelenskyy said he currently sees no willingness on the part of Russia to resume earnest negotiations on ending the three-months war.

A regional governor in eastern Ukraine said Wednesday that at least six civilians have been killed by the latest Russian shelling in a town at the epicenter of fighting.

Luhansk region’s governor accused the Russian troops of deliberately targeting shelters where civilians were hiding.

