Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed.

Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law but said his order was effective starting Thursday.

His decree gives law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals and orders the creation of territorial defense forces in the annexed regions.

Legislation that the upper house of Russia’s parliament is set to consider later Wednesday indicates the martial law might involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies.

Putin also gave additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.