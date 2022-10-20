Ukraine’s utilities threatened by Russia in war’s new phase

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has declared its intention to increase its targeting of Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure in its latest phase of the nearly 8-month-old war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Moscow’s forces have destroyed nearly a third of the country’s power stations since Oct. 10.

Thursday marked the start of a nationwide electricity conservation campaign, with the public asked to reduce power usage from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. There could also be rolling blackouts.

But Ukrainians are vowing to stand firm despite the attacks that threaten cuts in electricity, water and heat. They say they have stockpiled flashlights, candles and firewood, stored up canned goods and bottled water and have plenty of warm clothing.