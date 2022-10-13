Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president’s office in Ukraine says Russia’s forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack the Kyiv and Odesa regions as Moscow continued to punish the country for a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea.

A strike carried out near a small city located 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Kyiv destroyed critical infrastructure on Thursday.

It wasn’t clear if the explosive-packed drones caused any casualties.

Ukrainian officials said 13 people were killed and 37 wounded in the past day in Russian missile strikes that targeted nine regions of Ukraine.

Russia resumed widespread attacks following a Saturday explosion that damaged a 12-mile bridge that links Russian with the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

