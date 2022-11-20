Bomb blasts rattle Ukrainian nuclear facility

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The International Atomic Energy Agency says renewed shelling has it Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA director general, said several powerful blasts shook the Russian-occupied facility on Sunday, damaging buildings, systems and equipment at the plant.

Ukraine blamed Russia, saying it was trying to prevent the plant from partially restarting to deliver electricity to millions without heat, power or water.

The Russians blamed Ukrainian forces. Elsewhere in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces shelled civilian sites in about a dozen communities. In the Kherson region, five people were wounded by shelling as they stood in line to get bread.