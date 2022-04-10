Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces dug in while Russia’s military lined up more firepower and tapped an experienced general as war commander ahead of an expected showdown in eastern Ukraine.

Experts say a full-scale Russian offensive could start within days and become a decisive period in the war.

However, questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to wage a successful campaign after Ukraine’s determined defenders repelled their push to capture the capital, Kyiv.

Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that Russia’s military is trying to compensate by boosting troop numbers with personnel who had been discharged from service since 2012.

Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine for eight years.