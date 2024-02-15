Uber driver arrested in Bend on kidnapping charge, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say Tuesday night they arrested 48-year-old Rockey Heath of La Pine on suspicion of kidnapping.

Authorities say Heath was driving for uber at around 9:00 p.m. when they spoke with a woman who was being driven around instead of taken to her home as she requested.

Police say they made the arrest shortly after 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of NW Minnesota Ave and NE Lava Rd.

You can read the full release from Bend Police below:

Bend Police on Tuesday evening arrested an Uber driver on suspicion of kidnapping. At approximately 9 p.m. on Feb. 13, officers spoke with a woman who reported that she used the Uber app to order a ride to her Bend home, approximately 5 minutes from the pickup location. The Uber driver, identified in the app as Rocky, picked her up at about 6:26 p.m.

At 6:29 p.m. the driver, later identified as 48-year-old La Pine resident Rocky Heath, canceled the ride and drove her around for 25 to 30 minutes despite her requests to take her to her house. After a half hour, he dropped the woman off at her home.

Officers searched the area and attempted to find Heath’s vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of NW Minnesota and NW Lava at approximately 11:18 p.m., stopping the 2023 Polestar 2 that Heath was driving. Heath was arrested and lodged at the Deschutes County Jail on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree disorderly conduct. Officers towed the vehicle and reported the allegations to Uber.

This is an ongoing investigation.