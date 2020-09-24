Uber announces new policies to further enforce mask-wearing

Uber announced new policies Thursday to further enforce mask-wearing with riders.

If a driver reports that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will now be required to take a selfie with their face covered before they’re able to take another trip with Uber, according to Navideh Forghani, a senior communications associate for Uber.

“We believe accountability is a two-way street and have implemented policies and built technology to promote shared accountability and mutual respect,” Forghani said.

In May, Uber started requiring all riders and drivers to wear masks during a trip.

Forghani said since May, more than 1,250 riders have had access to Uber removed after multiple reports from drivers.

“Users who repeatedly violate the policy will continue to risk losing the app,” Forghani said.

Uber drivers and Uber Eats drivers are required to take a selfie to show they are wearing a mask before they can start using the app to drive.