U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene to be rescheduled

The U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, will be rescheduled in the wake of the International Olympic Committee’s decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games because of the spread of the coronavirus.

TrackTown USA, the local organizing body, announced Tuesday that is working with USA Track & Field and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee on rescheduling the event, which was originally set to start on June 19.

“Although it is not yet clear how long it may take to finalize a new date for the event, our Local Organizing Committee stands ready to welcome the best athletes in the country to the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field once a decision is reached,” TrackTown USA CEO Michael Reilly said in a statement.

TrackTown USA is working on procedures for fans who already have purchased tickets to either retain them or apply for refunds.

The Olympic trials were among the marquee events set to showcase the newly reconstructed Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus. Hayward Field has been expanded in anticipation of the 2021 world track and field championships.