▶️ Citizens rally on Peace Corner for immediate U.S. aid to Ukraine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Activist groups gather on Peace Corner in downtown Bend Saturday evening in support of Ukraine.

The Vocal Seniority and Indivisible Sisters organized the rally as Saturday marked the second year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The group is asking Deschutes County to add their voices to the call for elected officials to vote and speak out for immediate U.S. aid to Ukraine.

“We wanted to just say vote to send money to these people, they need it, we have it, let’s do it,” said Gayle Stamler, Steering Committee of The Vocal Seniority.

The Bend rally is one of thousands that took place internationally under the banner of ‘Believe in Ukraine’.

RELATED: Body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny handed over to his mother