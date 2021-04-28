U of Portland, Willamette U to require COVID-19 vaccinations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — University of Portland officials have announced that the school will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff when the fall semester starts.

The school made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

The release says more than 100 colleges and universities nationally have announced vaccination requirements for students and/or employees, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Willamette University in Salem also will all ask students, faculty and staff to show vaccination proof before fall classes start.

Lewis and Clark College said last week it would require student vaccinations and urge employees to get vaccinated.