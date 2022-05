by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One man’s use of a U-Haul truck had many drivers doing a double-take in Central Washington.

Washington State Patrol troopers pulled over the truck after several drivers reported a car hanging out of the back of a moving van. It happened on State Route 97 just south of Pateros.

Aside from being fined $139 for the unsafe load, the driver also had a suspended license. The U-Haul was also long overdue.

The box truck and its unique cargo were both impounded.