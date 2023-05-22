▶️ A walk for a world without Type 1 Diabetes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An event to support Type 1 Diabetes research.

Families, clinics, school nurses and more gathered together in Drake Park on Sunday to fundraise for the “Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation” (JDRF).

The foundation funds research to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes and advocates for lower insulin prices.

After several speeches from the local chapter of JDRF, attendees walked together through the park in teams.

Marc Dubois, the organizer for the local chapter of JDRF, says that the Central Oregon community has already raised nearly $30-thousand. This walk and fundraiser is a passion of Dubois, as his daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes just two days after her fourth birthday.

If you missed the fundraiser or would like to support JDRF, you can do so online using this link.