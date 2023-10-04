Tyler Childers coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater for 2 shows next summer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Country, bluegrass and folk singer Tyler Childers will perform two shows at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend next summer as part of his Mule Pull ’24 Tour. It’s the second announced performer for the 2024 season.

The shows will be Aug. 10 and 11, 2024. Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell will also perform. The tour has already sold out at least 24 dates.

Fan presale registration is open now until Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8:59 p.m. The Old Mill District says this is to reduce the number of scalpers.

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater online-only presale is Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

General onsale is Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. online and in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District. The Old Mill reminds fans that the Ticket Mill is now located at Note, the Ticket Mill is now located at 524 SW Powerhouse, Suite 634 on the second floor above Victoria’s Secret.

According to the promoter, fans who purchase tickets and can’t attend will have the option to resell their tickets at the original price paid using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. Tickets will be mobile only and restricted from transfer. A valid bank account or debit card within the country of this event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange. More information on Ticketmaster Exchange can be found here.

$1 from every ticket sold will be going to Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund

Here is more about Childers from the Old Mill District

Tyler Childers grew up in Lawrence County, Kentucky, with a father in the coal industry and a mother who worked as a nurse. As a boy, he sang for his Free Will Baptist Church congregation and learned a few chords on a guitar given to him by his grandfather. He absorbed the classic rock his father liked, along with country artists of the ‘80s, such as Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, and Hank Williams Jr. He started writing songs at 13 and occasionally played them for friends at parties. At 15, when his grandfather died, Childers turned to bluegrass as a way to remember him.

With this kind of musical versatility even as a teenager, Childers started pursuing weekend gigs, enabling him to get into local bars well before he turned 21. In 2011, he released an independent album, followed by a couple of live EPs, but it wasn’t until Purgatory in 2017 that he garnered international attention.

The first leg of Tyler Childers’ global “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” sold-out instantly. The extensive tour includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Austin’s Moody Center and London’s Eventim Apollo, as well as TWO NIGHTS at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend!

In celebration of the new record, Childers recently spoke with The New York Times, who praises, “His songs with roots in bluegrass, Southern rock and Appalachian tradition have pushed the boundaries of country music and even his own fan base, while cementing him as one of the most successful touring and streaming artists in his field—without the aid of radio,” and continues, “when he sings live, his eyes burn with the ferocity of a preacher, and fans hang on to every word.” Lucky for us, we get two nights with Childers in Bend to soak it all in.