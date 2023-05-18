▶️ Emmy-winning comedic actor tapped for Oregon wildfire awareness PSAs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The organization Keep Oregon Green has launched a campaign to raise awareness about the risks of wildfire with a little tribute to Smokey Bear.

It’s called Put Your Smokey Hat On and it’s a series of public service announcements featuring Oregonian and Emmy award-winning actor Ty Burrell from “Modern Family.”

The ads encourage all of us to keep wildfire safety in mind while they enjoy Oregon’s great outdoors.

“We try to fight fire with publicity as early and as often as we can. And right now, we’re in the midst of May. It’s Wildfire Awareness Month. So it’s the perfect time for us to launch the campaign and get those conversations started,” said Kristin Babbs with Keep Oregon Green.

As the fire season begins, Keep Oregon Green says its important to take responsibility and do your part in wildfire prevention.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, people were directly responsible for sparking 616 wildfires during the 2022 season.