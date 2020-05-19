Two Redmond men arrested for ‘serial egging’ a house for a year

Two Redmond men were arrested on Saturday for egging a house around 20 to 30 times in the past year, according to the Redmond Police Department.

According to a post on the Redmond Police Department’s Facebook page, Redmond Police conducted an ongoing investigation for the last year into who was repeatedly throwing eggs at a house on the 1700 block of NW Kingwood Ave. Police set up cameras, conducted extra patrols and worked with community members to identify the suspects.

The Facebook post said a neighbor had recently taken a video showing 19-year-old Hayden Maynard and 19-year-old Isaiah Yates throwing eggs at the house.

This past Saturday, officers interviewed and arrested Maynard and Yates on 19 counts of criminal mischief and 19 counts of offensive littering.

“The Redmond Police Department appreciates the patience the victim had while officers investigated this case,” the Facebook post said. “We appreciate the support and assistance we recievedfrom the neighbors, who were incredibly helpful in identifying Hayden Maynard and Isaiah Yates as the suspects.”

The Facebook post called the effort “a great example of the community working as a team to improve our overall quality of life.”