by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two people escaped a burning motorhome early Saturday morning in Redmond.

Redmond Fire and Rescue responded to the call at Southeast Jackson Street and SE Black Butte Boulevard just after 1am.

The two people inside the 31-foot RV at the time of the fire escaped without injury, according to Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins.

A malfunctioning propane heater was cited as a possible cause.

The fire was contained to the 1989 Bounder motorhome which was a total loss.