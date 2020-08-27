Two men arrested for breaking into Bend house, stealing firearms

Two men were arrested Tuesday after breaking into an empty house in Bend and stealing firearms from the residence, according to Bend Police.

On Tuesday at around 2 a.m., a 911 caller said they could see two men breaking into a house through a remote video system. The caller was watching the house for a family member, they said, and could see the two men stealing items in the unoccupied house through the video.

According to Brian Beekman with Bend Police, police arrived to the house on SE Laurelwood Place near Larkspur Park, but the suspects had left the scene. Police could tell the house had been broken into through a window and items had been stolen from inside.

Police determined through evidence and interviews that 39-year-old Ryan Milburn from Coos Bay and 31-year-old Dallas Urig from Bend were suspects, Beekman said.

Urig was contacted by police at around 4:30 p.m. outside of his house on the 60800 block of Willow Creek Loop.

After police got a search warrant, they found stolen firearms from the burglary inside Urig’s house.

They also seized around 73 grams of methamphetamine and around 42 grams of heroin from Urig’s house, along with several other firearms, which were illegal for Urig to have because of prior convictions.

There was also a stolen motorcycle from the Portland area in the house, which was returned to the insurance company.

Police got a search warrant for the house where Milburn was staying, which was on the 1600 Block of SE Bronzewood Avenue. Milburn was located hiding under a porch and was arrested. Evidence from the burglary was found inside the house.

Milburn was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, theft, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

Urig was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, theft, felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation, possession of heroine and methamphetamine, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Both men were booked into Deschutes County Jail.