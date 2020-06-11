▶️ Two local Girl Scouts earn organization’s highest award

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Rebecca Reed has been a Girl Scout since kindergarten. On June 20, she’ll virtually receive the organization’s highest award, the Gold Award.

“I’m definitely excited and proud of myself for doing it,” Reed said.

She earned the award by helping install a water fountain for both people and dogs at a local park in Prineville.

Reed helped raise the $7,000 necessary to install the fountain in a park that badly needed one.

“The dogs definitely love it,” Reed said. “I just got a lot of good feedback from it. It’s super nice because when my sister has soccer games, it’s super easy to go and fill it up and not have to bring extra water because there’s nowhere to fill it.”

Two Central Oregonians are receiving the award this year. The other is Bend resident Vinna Ottaviano.

Ottaviano spent more than 80 hours outlining a plan for Bend Senior High School to become a Certified Oregon Green School.

“I feel like as long as there’s an environmental club at Bend High or even just people who care, the school could continue to be green certified or at least those values will be a lot more prevalent.”

Though Ottaviano is now in college at Portland State, Ottaviano is still thankful for the lessons Girl Scouts taught her.

“It really helped me learn how to talk to people and also feel comfortable talking to people and knocking on someone’s door and starting a conversation.”