Two dogs killed in Madras apartment fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Madras apartment fire left two dogs dead on Saturday morning.

The Jefferson County Fire Department was called to a smoke alarm and smell of smoke in an apartment complex in the 900 block of Madison St. at 10:36 a.m.

Crews found the unit full of smoke, and two dogs were found deceased.

The fire. which appeared to have started on the stovetop and spread to nearby combustibles, was contained in the kitchen area.

The occupant was not at home when the fire broke out and the Red Cross was notified about the displaced person.

Immediately after crews arrived back to the station, they were called at 12:41 p.m. to a two-car crash at the intersection of Hwy 97 and Dover Ln.

They found a t-bone collision at the site and one of the front seat passengers was transported with injuries.