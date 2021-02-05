Two arrested in connection with stolen vehicles in Bend; guns recovered

Two Bend residents were arrested in connection with six car thefts in recent months. Bend Police said they also recovered stolen firearms.

19-year-old Joshua Alan Day, and 24-year-old Troy William Thornton were both charged with Unauthorized Use of Stolen Vehicles.

Over the last several months police officers with the City of Bend started noticing a trend of stolen vehicles, particularly centered around Honda passenger cars. Reports of stolen vehicles similar to those continued to be reported throughout December and January. Officers have recovered several vehicles, but have been able to connect six vehicles as being stolen by Day and Thornton.

Bend Police Lieutenant Clint Burleigh said three of the six cars were stolen from Bend, while one was stolen from Sisters, one from Redmond and one from Eureka California.

On Saturday, January 30th, 2021 at 05:28am Officers with the Bend Police Department recovered a 1992 Honda Civic after the occupant of the vehicle eluded officers. Bend Police located the vehicle stolen out of Eureka, California, and conducted an investigation into the theft. Several items that have been determined to be stolen were recovered from inside the vehicle. Officers are still working on connecting this property with victims throughout the area.

Later on Saturday, January 30th, 2021, Bend Police Officers and the members of the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team worked to recover a stolen 1999 GMC Sierra. Information on this case was released this past Monday by the Bend Police Department. Day was arrested for this incident and a subsequent investigation showed he is responsible for an additional four Unlawful Use of Stolen Vehicles and a variety of other charges stemming from this multi-week investigation.

On Wednesday February 3rd, 2021 Bend Police Officers working on this investigation identified a location for Thornton. Thornton had an arrest warrant for parole violation and was a primary suspect in recent stolen vehicle cases. Thornton was located at a residence in NE Bend. Officers saw Thornton in a vehicle (not stolen) and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle briefly eluded officers and stopped in the parking lot of the Juniper Swim and Fitness Center. Thornton (who was the passenger) and the female driver fled from the vehicle. Thornton was contacted and arrested without incident near Juniper Park.

During this investigation, several investigative techniques have been used in an attempt to identify people responsible for stealing vehicles. During the recovery of several stolen vehicles, evidence was collected and we are awaiting analysis of that evidence from the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

So far during this investigation, three stolen firearms have been recovered and six stolen vehicles have been recovered. The vehicles recovered include a 2006 Toyota Tacoma (stolen in Redmond), 1999 GMC Sierra, 1992 Honda Accord, 1997 Honda Accord, 1997 Honda Civic, 1997 Honda CRV and a Toyota Tundra (stolen in Sisters).

Day was lodged at the Deschutes County Jail for five counts of UUMV, Felony Elude, Misdemeanor Elude, Interfering with a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, two counts of Theft I, Theft II, three counts of Theft III, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, Criminal Mischief II, three counts of Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card and two counts of Identity Theft.

Thornton was lodged at the Deschutes County Jail for one count of UUMV.

As this investigation continues, it is anticipated additional charges will be forthcoming for both Day and Thornton.