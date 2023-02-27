▶️ Two arrested for trafficking hard drugs to Hunnell Road

Two Bend men were arrested Saturday for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine to Hunnell Road.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit (SCU) investigated 41-year-old Jose Miguel Gomez’s hard drug distribution activities in Deschutes County, and learned he was distributing on Hunnell Road.
They tracked down the car Gomez was driving after a thorough surveillance, and detectives pulled him over on Saturday as he returned to the area from Vancouver, Washington.
Detectives used a search warrant on the car and found a commercial quantity of suspected fentanyl pills, suspected fentanyl powder, and methamphetamine in a hidden compartment inside.
They also found a criminal amount of fentanyl that Gomez was hiding on his person.
He was booked at the Deschutes County Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
- Attempted Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled (Methamphetamine)
- Attempted Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled (Methamphetamine)
- Parole Violation
Detectives enacted another search warrant on Gomez’s apartment in the 800 block of NE Watt Way. They found 34-year-old Thomas Michael Hahn there, along with a commercial quantity of suspected fentanyl pills in various baggies and criminal amount of fentanyl powder.
Hahn was arrested and booked at the Deschutes County Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
- Manufacture of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)