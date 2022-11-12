Twitter drama too much? Mastodon, others emerge as options

Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO took helm, cutting the company’s workforce in half, overhauling the platform’s verification system, sparring with some users and acknowledging that “dumb things” might happen as he reshapes one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems.

It’s not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave. In fact, having a front seat to the chaos may even prove entertaining to some.

But lesser-known sites such as Mastodon, Clubhouse, Substack, Medium and even Tumblr are emerging as alternatives. To learn more about these platforms, you can click here to read the larger AP story.

Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.