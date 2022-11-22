Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies.

Greene’s reinstatement follows the return Donald Trump’s account to Twitter, though the former president has not tweeted and has said he would not.

Musk has frequently expressed his belief that Twitter had become too restrictive.

Before the U.S. midterm elections this month, he urged his “independent-minded” Twitter followers to vote Republican.

