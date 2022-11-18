More Twitter workers flee after Elon Musk’s ‘hardcore’ ultimatum

Twitter is continuing to bleed engineers and other workers after its new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice: either pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay.

Hundreds of employees signaled they were leaving ahead of a Thursday deadline set by Musk, posting a salute emoji or other symbols familiar to Twitter workers on the company’s internal Slack messaging board.

The newest round of departures means the platform is continuing to lose workers just at it’s gearing up for the World Cup.

The tournament is one of the busiest events on Twitter, and can overwhelm its systems if things go haywire.

Many Twitter users, unsure of whether the platform will survive, are now using it to share where they can be found on more stable platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Current Twitter users should make sure they have two-factor authentication set up and have a strong password.

