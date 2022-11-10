Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead

Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees ordering them to return to the office for at least 40 hours a week and warning of “difficult times ahead.”
A pair of Wednesday night missives seen by The Associated Press marked Musk’s first companywide message to employees who survived last week’s mass layoffs.
Many have had to rely on the billionaire Tesla CEO’s public tweets for clues about Twitter’s future.
The exodus at Twitter is ongoing, including the company’s chief information security officer Lea Kissner.
Tweets with racial slurs soar since Musk takeover: Report
The number of posts on Twitter containing racial slurs has soared since Musk purchased the influential platform, new research shows.
Analysts at the Center for Countering Digital Hate searched for English-language posts containing one of several different racial slurs. They found that the use of all of them went up in the first full week after Musk bought Twitter.
Musk and Twitter’s top trust and safety official have said hate speech has actually gone down since Musk took over.
The billionaire has called himself a free speech absolutist and some users posted racial slurs shortly after Musk’s purchase as a way to test Twitter’s boundaries.