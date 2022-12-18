Twitter bans linking to Facebook, Instagram, other rivals

Twitter users will no longer be able to link to certain rival social media websites, including what the company called “prohibited platforms” such as Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

The move Sunday is the latest by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk to crack down on certain speech.

He shut down a Twitter account last week that was tracking the flights of his private jet.

The banned platforms include mainstream websites such as Facebook and Instagram, and upstart rivals Mastodon, Tribel, Nostr, Post and former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social.

Twitter gave no explanation for why the blacklist included those seven websites but not others.