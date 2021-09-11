Twentieth anniversary of 9/11 marked by ceremony in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A crowd of several dozen gathered in Bend to remember the lives lost during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Saturday marks the twentieth anniversary of the hijacking and crashing of four planes on a Tuesday morning in September.

A morning that changed America and the world forever.

The acts of terror killed close to 3,000 people, and thousands more service members died in the years following during the wars in Afghanastan and Iraq.

Proclamations from President Joe Biden, Congressman Cliff Bentz, and Governor Kate Brown were read during the hour long ceremony.

The remembrance took place at the Bend Hero’s Memorial at Brooks Park along the banks of Mirror Pond.

Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann captured the sights and sounds of the event.